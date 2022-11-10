New quarterbacks not working out across NFL this season

A vast majority of the quarterback changes made in the offseason have not worked out for NFL contenders looking to stabilize the position and win right away. The Denver Broncos have struggled to find their footing with Russell Wilson. The Indianapolis Colts benched Matt Ryan. Carson Wentz was inconsistent with the Washington Commanders before getting sidelined by an injury. The Carolina Panthers fired their coach and are on to their third-stringer after Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions in five starts. The Seattle Seahawks after trading Wilson and turning to Geno Smith have had the most success and lead their division at 6-3.

