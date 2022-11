BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help UMBC defeat Penn State-York 92-65. Jacob Boonyasith scored 14 points while going 6 of 7 from the field for the Retrievers. The Nittany Lions were led in scoring by Deriq Brown, who finished with 20 points and two blocks.

