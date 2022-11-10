Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:47 PM

Pats QB Jones believes he can salvage rough start to Year 2

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones approached nearly everything he did as a rookie NFL quarterback like a sponge. It helped him set the standard among the league’s first-year signal callers and earned him a Pro Bowl selection. The jump he and the Patriots were expecting him to make in Year Two hasn’t been seamless following an ankle injury that kept him out for three weeks and growing pains adjusting to a new play caller and system that is expanding on the short, efficient passes he had success at as a rookie. But his optimism remains high entering the second half of the season.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content