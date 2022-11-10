Svechnikov’s hat trick carries Hurricanes past Oilers 7-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored three goals and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the high-powered Edmonton Oilers 7-2. Svechnikov’s other hat trick this season also came against Edmonton. His third goal this time came with 4:11 remaining. Brent Burns, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game skid and forged a season split with Edmonton. Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made his season debut.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.