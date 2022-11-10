Uruguay names Suárez and Cavani for last World Cup campaign

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Strikers Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and other veteran Uruguay players will be at the World Cup in Qatar after coach Diego Alonso included them in his squad. Suárez and Cavani are both 35 and are expected to play in their fourth and last World Cup. Uruguay is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana. Uruguay’s first match in Qatar will be against South Korea on Nov. 24. Alonso included Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in his squad even though the player is still recovering from right thigh surgery.

