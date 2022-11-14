Southern Miss earns 86-62 victory against Loyola-New Orleans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Felipe Haase scored 17 points as Southern Miss beat Loyola-New Orleans 86-62. Haase also contributed eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles. DeAndre Pinckney scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Austin Crowley was 6 of 12 shooting to finish with 15 points. Alex Hammond finished with 17 points and five assists for the Wolf Pack. Jalen Galloway added 11 points for Loyola-New Orleans. Michael Harden also had 10 points, five assists and two steals.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.