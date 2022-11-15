Netherlands to host Solheim Cup for 1st time in 2026

LONDON (AP) — The Netherlands will host the Solheim Cup for the first time after being chosen to stage the biggest team event in women’s golf in 2026. Organizers say Bernardus Golf will host the event. The course is in Cromvoirt, a village in southern Netherlands close to the historic cathedral city of Den Bosch. It opened in 2018 and has already hosted the Dutch Open on the European tour in 2021 and 2022 and will do so again next year. Catriona Matthew was Europe’s captain for Solheim Cup victories in 2019 and 2021 and she describes Bernardus as “an amazing venue.”

