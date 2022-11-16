Cavs forward Windler out up to 6 weeks with ankle injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers swingman Dylan Windler could miss six more weeks with an ankle injury, yet another setback for the former first-round pick whose NBA career has been slowed by numerous injuries. The Cavs said Windler, who has missed 12 games this season, recently received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection and will need at least one month to recover. He’s been put in a stabilizing cast to help his rehab. The 26-year-old Windler had been hoping for better health in his third season with Cleveland, which selected him with the No. 26 overall pick in 2019.

