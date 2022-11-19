Clark scores 21, N.C. State beats Elon 74-63

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Clark scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Dusan Mahorcic had nine points and 14 rebounds and North Carolina State beat Elon 74-63. Terquavion Smith added 16 points and Casey Morsell had 15 points and eight rebounds for N.C. State. Smith made four 3-pointers, and Clark and Morsell each had three. Clark, Smith and Morsell combined to score 31 of N.C. State’s 37 first-half points, and Elon scored 27. The Wolfpack had their lead trimmed to five points four different times in the second half, but Elon couldn’t get any closer. Torrence Watson had 20 points and eight rebounds for Elon. Max Mackinnon added 11 points.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.