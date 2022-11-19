Hess runs SEMO past Murray St, 52-22, share OVC title

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 317 yards and four touchdowns and Southeast Missouri State clinched a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship by walloping Murray State, 52-22. The Redhawks (9-2) finished the regular season with a 5-0 record in conference, tied with UT Martin, which knocked off Eastern Illinois, 34-31 in its season finale. SEMO claimed the conference’s automatic berth into the FCS playoffs by winning a coin flip Saturday night.

