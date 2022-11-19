Jim Boeheim gets 1,000th win as Syracuse tops Northeastern

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has reached his 1,000th career victory in a 76-48 win over Northeastern. Joe Girard had 21 points and five 3-pointers for the Orange, and Jesse Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds. The Orange jumped out to a 9-0 lead over the first two minutes led the rest of the way. Syracuse pieced together a 21-6 run in the second half to boost its lead to 68-39. Jared Turner had a team-high seven points for Northeastern. Boeheim has been at the helm of Syracuse since 1976, and had 101 wins over the course of five seasons vacated in 2015 by the NCAA.

