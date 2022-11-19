Jordan’s 98-yard KO return sparks Louisville past N.C. State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jahwar Jordan scored two touchdowns, one a 98-yard kickoff return, James Turner kicked four field goals and Louisville beat North Carolina State 25-10. Jordan, a sophomore finished with 105 yards in 16 carries His second touchdown, a 2-yard run, gave Louisville a 22-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack got within 13-10 in the third quarter when Ben Finley connected with Michael Allen for a 34 yard touchdown pass.

