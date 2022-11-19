McKinney throws five TD passes, EKU defeats Kennesaw State

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw for 427 yards and five touchdowns, two of them to Cornelius McCoy, and Eastern Kentucky defeated Kennesaw State 45-38. McKinney’s 65-yard touchdown pass to Braedon Sloan gave the Colonels a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. Jonathan Murphy scored on a 3-yard run to get Kennesaw State within seven points. After forcing a punt, the Owls reached the EKU 25-yard line on their final drive but were stopped on downs. Isaac Foster had 148 of Kennesaw State’s 439 rushing yards.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.