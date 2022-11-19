Mischler leads Duquesne to 33-0 romp over Wagner

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Mischler threw three touchdown passes and Duquesne rolled to a 33-0 victory over Wagner. Duquesne (4-7, 3-4 Northeast Conference) has posted three straight shutout wins over Wagner (1-10, 1-6). The Dukes beat the Seahawks 44-0 last season and 17-0 in 2020. Wagner last scored on Duquesne in a 28-24 victory over the Dukes in 2019. Mischler staked Duquesne to a 7-0 lead after one quarter on an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dwayne Menders Jr. Mischler sandwiched scoring strikes to Nick Leopold covering 4 yards and a 6-yarder to Billy Lucas around a short field goal by Brian Bruzdewicz and the Dukes led 24-0 at halftime.

