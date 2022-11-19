Montana State runs over rival Montana in 55-21 rout

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Elijah Elliott and quarterback Tommy Mellott each had more than 100 yards rushing as Montana State rolled to a 55-21 rout of rival Montana for a share of the Big Sky Conference title. Montana State (10-1, 8-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, tied second-ranked Sacramento State atop the conference standings. Mellott threw for 104 yards and ran for 141 with two scores. Elliott finished with 126 yards rushing. Montana State finished with 561 yards of offense, 439 on the ground.

