St. Thomas wins Pioneer title with 27-13 victory over Butler

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Cade Sexauer ran for two touchdowns, Yusef Leak returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown, and St. Thomas of Minnesota won the Pioneer Football League championship with a 27-13 victory over Butler. The Tommies won the league championship in their second year as a Division I member. They are not yet eligible for the FCS playoffs. Sexauer opened the scoring with a 2-yard run and Leak later raced 66 yards with the blocked kick to give St. Thomas a 14-0 first-quarter lead. The Tommies led 14-0 at halftime and added two Stephan Shagen field goals and a 1-yard Sexauer TD run in the second half.

