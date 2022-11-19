Tennessee’s Hooker leaves game with non-contact leg injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker left the Volunteers’ game Saturday night against South Carolina after injuring his leg while running in the fourth quarter.The senior came into the game as a Heisman Trophy hopeful. but left early in the fourth quarter walking with assistance and putting little weight on his left leg. Hooker kept the ball on an option play and went down without being hit. He dropped the ball before he hit the ground and the Gamecocks recovered the fumble at the Tennessee 17, scoring four plays later to take a 56-31 lead. Joe Milton III came in at quarterback on the next possession for the Vols.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.