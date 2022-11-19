Youngstown State stuns Southern Illinois 28-21

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a 22-yard run with 35 seconds remaining and Youngstown State stunned Southern Illinois 28-21. Youngstown State (7-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) trailed 21-7 with 11:18 left to play after Nic Baker fired a 48-yard touchdown pass to D’Ante’ Cox for Southern Illinois (5-6, 4-4). The Penguins pulled within seven points with 8:43 remaining on Davidson’s 48-yard scoring strike to Bryce Oliver and Davidson and Oliver connected again for a 7-yard score to tie the game at 21 with 1:15 left to play. Nathan Torney’s punt from his own end zone gave the Salukis’ the ball at the 33-yard line. McLaughlin carried three times — scoring on a 22-yard run.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.