Boston rallies No. 1 South Carolina past No. 2 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Bree Hall hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime, Aliyah Boston overcame early foul trouble to score 14, and No. 1 and defending champion South Carolina rallied past second-ranked Stanford 76-71 in an early-season showdown. Victaria Saxton missed both free throws with 24.3 seconds left but a jump ball moments later gave possession to the Gamecocks. Stanford got another chance with 10 seconds left after Agnes Emma-Nnopu’s steal but Haley Jones couldn’t get the ball inbounds before a 5-second violation. The Gamecocks are 4-0.

