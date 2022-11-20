Giants suddenly have concerns following bad loss, injuries

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There are concerns about the New York Giants for the first time this season. The team that first-year coach Brian Daboll led to seven wins in its first nine games looked very much like the dreadful 2021 Giants in dropping a 31-18 decision to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions and the Giants turned the ball over three times, giving away 14 points. They called for eight penalties for 63 yards and the normally tough red-zone defense allowed the Lions to score all four times possessions inside the 20. Thursday they are at Dallas.

