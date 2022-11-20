Jackson-Davis leads No. 12 Indiana in rout of Miami (Ohio)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Senior All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of a game-high 17 points for No. 12 Indiana, which closed the first half on a 22-6 run and cruised to an 86-56 Hoosier Classic victory over Miami (Ohio). The Hoosiers were clinging to a 21-20 lead with 7:43 remaining when Jackson-Davis threw down an alley-oop dunk. Tamar Bates added another one, then Jackson-Davis converted a three-point play. Indiana is 4-0 and led 43-26 at half, a margin that grew to 34 at one point in the second half.

