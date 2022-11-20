Jalen Hurts’ late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles rallied past the Indianapolis Colts 17-16. Coming off their first loss of the season, the Eagles trailed 13-3 in the fourth quarter. Hurts threw for a touchdown early in the period to get Philly within three. The third-year quarterback was 18 of 25 with 190 yards through the air and rushed 16 times for 86 yards as the Eagles won their seventh straight road game. Indianapolis never trailed until Hurts’ scoring run. Interim coach Jeff Saturday evened his record at 1-1 since taking over for the fired Frank Reich.

