Marcus Jones’ late punt return lifts Patriots over Jets 10-3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots outlasted the New York Jets 10-3. Jones’ score was the lone TD of the game and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled. It was the third straight win for the Patriots (6-4) and their 14th straight over New York, denying the Jets (6-3) a chance to move into first place in the AFC East this late in the season. Instead, they drop to last place in the division. The Jets haven’t won in Foxborough since the 2010 playoffs.

