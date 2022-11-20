South Dakota State awarded top seed in 24-team FCS playoffs

South Dakota State and Sacramento State have earned the top two seeds in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Neither program at the top of the seedings has ever won the national title. North Dakota State, the winner of nine of the last 11 championships, was awarded the third seed in the 24-team field. The Bison have won 41 playoff games, the most of all time. North Dakota State beat Montana State for last year’s title. The fourth-seeded Bobcats have won one championship, in 1984.

