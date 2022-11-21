49ers thrive at elevation while exhausted Cardinals collapse

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers took the extra step of training at altitude in Colorado for a few days before coming to Mexico City, hoping that the move would allow them to thrive at Estadio Azteca, which sits at about 7,200 feet above sea level. The Arizona Cardinals didn’t think it was necessary. In the marketplace of football ideas, it’s safe to say the 49ers won that disagreement by a landslide. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for four touchdowns, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers grew strong as the game progressed, beating the Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night.

