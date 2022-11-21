Falcons’ Pitts sidelined with knee injury
By The Associated Press
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has a knee injury that will sideline him “in the short term,” coach Arthur Smith said. Smith added that it’s too early to know if Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie, will be placed on injured reserve. Pitts was hurt in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears. He caught an 18-yard pass over the middle and was hit low by Eddie Jackson. He stayed down on the field briefly before walking off the field under his own power.