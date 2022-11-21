Resurgent Auburn rides Cadillac into Iron Bowl — once again

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has been the Iron Bowl hero for Auburn before as a player. Now, the former All-America and NFL tailback is trying to do it as the Tigers’ interim coach. Williams has already energized a team and fan base that seemed bound for a lost season heading into Saturday’s game with the No. 8 Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Williams took over as interim coach on Oct. 31 when Bryan Harsin was fired. He’s set to become the first Black coach to lead a team into the Iron Bowl. Williams has led Auburn to two wins in three games.

