STAT WATCH: 3 200-yard rushers in same game 1st since ’16

Seven players rushed for at least 200 yards in the Football Bowl Subdivision over the weekend. Three did it in the same game. Mississippi’s Quinshon Judkins ran 24 times for 214 yards and teammate Zach Evans ran 17 times for 208 in a 42-27 loss to Arkansas. The Razorbacks’ Raheim Sanders had 232 yards on 24 attempts. It was the first time there had been three 200-yard rushers in a game since Middle Tennessee’s Richie James and I’Tavius Mathers and Florida Atlantic’s Devin Singletary each got loose in 2016.

