Browns place starting center Ethan Pocic on injured reserve

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns lost another center to injury, placing starter Ethan Pocic on injured reserve after he hurt his knee on the opening drive in a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Pocic’s loss is another blow to the struggling Browns, who have lost six of seven. The 27-year-old Pocic had played well while being on the field for every snap. He took over the starting job when Nick Harris sustained a season-ending knee injury in the exhibition opener. The Browns also placed backup center Michael Dunn on injured reserve last week and rookie Dawson Deaton tore a knee ligament in training camp. To add depth, the Browns signed veteran Greg Mancz, who has started 32 NFL games.

