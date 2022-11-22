Eriksen plays at World Cup after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Christian Eriksen is back playing a major tournament less than a year and a half after his cardiac arrest at the European Championship. Eriksen started in his customary playmaker position for Denmark’s opening game at the World Cup against Tunisia in Group D. Medics used a defibrillator to restart Eriksen’s heart after he collapsed and was lifeless on the field at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in June of last year. His appearance at the World Cup is the latest step of a remarkable comeback that has already seen him return to elite soccer in the Premier League.

