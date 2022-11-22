FIFA orders to World Cup referees add up to 100-minute games

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup. And that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment. The four longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played Monday. That’s according to statistics analysis site Opta Joe. England and Iran went into the 15th minute of stoppage time in the first half Monday and the 14th in the second half. FIFA cites several reasons for stoppages including video reviews of incidents and longer goal celebrations. Its referees have been told to compensate for the, all.

