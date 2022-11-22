Florida State has come ‘a long way’ in Norvell’s 3rd season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — No. 16 Florida State has won four consecutive games by 25 or more points and has a chance to put an exclamation point on coach Mike Norvell’s third season against reeling Florida on Friday night. Defensive tackle Robert Cooper, a 6-foot-2, 335-pound senior from Lilburn, Georgia, says the program has come “a long way” since he first committed in 2016. The journey could get better with a victory against the Gators, who are coming off their first loss at Vanderbilt since 1988. Florida State is looking to beat archrivals Miami and Florida in the same season for the first time since 2016.

