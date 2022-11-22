Panthers bench Mayfield; Darnold to start at QB vs Broncos
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. The team announced Tuesday that Darnold will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to bench Baker Mayfield following another rocky performance in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Darnold is the fourth different quarterback to play for the Panthers this season — and the third different starter joining Mayfield and the injured P.J. Walker. Darnold went 4-7 as Carolina’s starter last season. Mayfield has struggled since being acquired in a trade in July from the Cleveland Browns, going 1-5 as Carolina’s starter.