Suns hold on to win 115-105, Lakers’ Beverley ejected

PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Los Angeles Lakers 115-105 Tuesday night. With 3:55 left in the game, the Lakers’ Patrick Beverley was ejected for shoving Deandre Ayton following a foul called on Booker against Austin Reaves that was assessed a flagrant-1 after review. Booker later fouled out. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 21 rebounds for the Lakers, who had won three in a row. It was Los Angeles’ fifth game in a row without LeBron James, out with a left adductor strain.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.