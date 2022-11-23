Belgium spoils Canada’s World Cup return with 1-0 win

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Thibaut Courtois saved an early penalty and Michy Batshuayi scored the lone goal to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Canada at the World Cup to spoil the North American team’s return to the tournament after 36 years. The Canadians have yet to collect a point or even score a goal in four World Cup matches. That includes the three games from their debut in 1986. Canada still outplayed second-ranked Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and Alphonso Davies squandered the best chance when his 10th-minute penalty was blocked by Courtois. Batshuayi scored in the 44th off Toby Alderweireld’s long pass.

