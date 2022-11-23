Defense remains a liability for Staley’s Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley was hired as coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after coordinating a top-ranked defense with the Los Angeles Rams. Staley’s success with the Rams hasn’t translated to the other team that calls SoFi Stadium home. Going into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Chargers are ranked 25th in the league in yards allowed per game at 369. LA’s defense was expected to get better from players added in free agency and the acquisition of Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. But the Chargers rank near the bottom of the league in several defensive categories

