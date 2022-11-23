Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, for Friday night’s game at No. 16 Florida State. Coach Billy Napier has ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter, along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman. Ricky Pearsall was listed as questionable, but Napier expects the Arizona State transfer to be cleared to play Thursday. Napier says “it’s a great opportunity” for several backups.

