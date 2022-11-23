Skip to Content
Kentucky, Louisville square off in Bluegrass showdown

By The Associated Press

Kentucky and archrival Louisville meet in the Governor’s Cup game that will determine bragging rights in the Bluegrass state. The host Wildcats have stumbled since a 4-0 start with five losses in seven games, including a 16-6 defeat to No. 1 Georgia. On the other hand, Louisville has rolled since a 2-4 with five wins in six games, including last week’s win over North Carolina State. Kentucky has won the past three meetings by a 153-44 margin and seeks its first four-game series winning streak since 2007-10.

Associated Press

