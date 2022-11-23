Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:35 PM

Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96

By BRIAN DULIK
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks as the Cavaliers completed a 4-0 homestand. Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points and six rebounds, and Jerami Grant scored 21 points for the Trail Blazers, who have lost four straight. Portland guard Damian Lillard missed his second game in a row with a right lower leg strain.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content