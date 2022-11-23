Rams QB Stafford back in concussion protocol, out Sunday
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks for the Los Angeles Rams after going back into the NFL’s concussion protocol. Sean McVay confirmed Stafford will sit out when the Rams visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the coach said Wednesday that his Super Bowl-winning quarterback doesn’t necessarily have a concussion. Stafford left the Rams’ loss at New Orleans early last Sunday when he felt numbness in his legs following a hit. Stafford is still back in the protocol because of the way he exited the game, McVay said.