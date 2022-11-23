Ronaldo gets 2-game ban for any new club after fan clash

LONDON (AP) — Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two matches and fined $60,000 for hitting a phone out of a fan’s hand at Everton after a Premier League game last season. The ban will be transferred when Ronaldo joins a new club in any country but does not apply to the World Cup. The 37-year-old Portugal star is now a free agent following his release from Man United on Tuesday. The incident happened after a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9. England’s Football Association charged him with improper conduct. Ronaldo accepted the FA charge but requested a personal hearing in a bid to try to avoid a suspension.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.