Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal’s first game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is suddenly in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. The 37-year-old forward is without a club after the cancellation of his contract with Manchester United as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and others at the club. Ronaldo doesn’t appear to have a new club lined up so his performances at the World Cup might yet convince potential employers to take the plunge on the five-time world player of the year. Portugal’s first group game is against Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha on Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.