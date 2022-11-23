Skinner scores 2; Sabres win 6-2, to snap Blues’ 7-game roll

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal second-period outburst, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated St. Louis 6-2 to snap the Blues seven-game winning streak. Buffalo followed a 7-2 victory at Montreal on Tuesday to win two straight after ending an eight-game skid. Minor-league callup Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 34 shots for his fourth career NHL win and first since Dec. 16. Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, and Jordan Kyrou had an assist to extend his points streak to six games.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.