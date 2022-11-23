Sueing leads Buckeyes past No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help Ohio State hold off No. 21 Texas Tech for an 80-73 win in the fifth-place game in the Maui Invitational. Sueing scored 15 points in a row for the Buckeyes in the last 10 minutes to turn back Tech each time it threatened to make a run. Ohio State shot 52% from the field, made all 18 of its free throws and never trailed after the first two minutes. Texas Tech got a career-high 21 points from Daniel Batcho and 19 from Kevin Obanor.

