World Series champion Astros’ full share a record $516,347

NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled $516,347. The record share comes from a record player pool of $107.5 million. It’s the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams. The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial shares and $940,000 in cash awards. The amount of the winner’s share topped the previous mark of $438,902, which was Houston in 2017. The pool topped the prior high of $90.47 million last year. A full share for NL champion Philadelphia came to $296,255.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.