Ayton, Booker lead Suns to 108-102 win over Pistons

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds, Devin Booker added 21 points and the Phoenix Suns stayed on top of the Western Conference with a 108-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Suns have won three straight games and four of five. The Suns led 84-79 going into the fourth quarter. They pushed it to 94-85 by midway through the fourth, but the feisty Pistons scored the next eight points. Ayton’s putback slam on Booker’s missed layup gave the Suns a 102-97 advantage with 1:34 left. Ayton shot 11 of 13 from the field and 6 of 7 on free throws. Cameron Payne added 16 points and 10 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points for Detroit.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.