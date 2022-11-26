17-year-old American skater Malinin sweeps Grand Prix season

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — American figure skater Ilia Malinin swept his Grand Prix assignments by taking the men’s gold medal at the Grand Prix of Espoo over the weekend, making the rising 17-year-old star one of the favorites to win at Grand Prix Final. Mai Mihara of Japan also swept her Grand Prix assignments, winning the MK John Wilson Trophy before beating Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx and countrywoman Mana Kawabe in Finland. Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini of Italy won the pairs competition at Espoo, while Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada won the ice dance competition.

