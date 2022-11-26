AP source: Arizona St on verge of hiring Dillingham as coach

Arizona State is finalizing a deal to make Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham the youngest head football coach in a Power Five conference. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the 32-year-old Phoenix native was on the verge of becoming the head coach at the school he graduated from just 10 years ago. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because contract details still need to be worked out. Arizona State fired Herman Edwards in September after a 1-2 start. The football program is also facing an NCAA investigation for alleged violations of recruiting rules committed under Edwards.

