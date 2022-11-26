Auger-Aliassime leads Canada past Italy into Davis Cup final

MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime has led Canada to its second ever Davis Cup final after winning both his singles and doubles rubbers in a 2-1 fightback over Italy. Canada will face Australia in Sunday’s final. Lorenzo Sonego beat Denis Shapovalov to put Italy ahead in Málaga, Spain. Auger-Aliassime pulled the Canadians level by seeing off Lorenzo Musetti. The sixth-ranked Auger-Aliassime could barely rest before he teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to defeat Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini 7-6 (2), 7-5.

