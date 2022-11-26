Centeio leads JMU in 47-7 romp of No. 23 Coastal Carolina

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Todd Centeio threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth as James Madison routed No. 23 Coastal Carolina 47-7 in what it viewed as its postseason game. JMU earned a technical share of the Sun Belt’s East Division title with the same 6-2 conference record as the Chanticleers. But the Dukes aren’t eligible for a title or bowl bid under terms of their transition from the Championship Subdivision to the Bowl Subdivision. The Chanticleers were the first visitor in the AP Top 25 to ever play at Bridgeforth Stadium. They had been the only team in the Group of Five with one loss. When the game ended, Queen’s “We Are the Champions” blared through the stadium.

